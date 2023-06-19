Will not surrender even if they put me in jail: Imran Khan

Lahore: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has said he will continue fighting for the rule of law in the country, asserting that he will neither strike a deal nor surrender even if the government puts him in jail.

Addressing the nation via YouTube on Sunday evening, Khan said his fight is for the better future of his country and its people.

“I will neither make a deal nor surrender even if they put me in jail. I will continue fighting for the rule of law and a better future for the people of my country,” Khan said.

The 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) party chief travelled to Islamabad from Lahore on Monday to seek an extension to his pre-arrest bail in 19 cases.

Khan is facing over 140 cases. The cases mostly relate to terrorism, inciting the public to violence, arson attacks, blasphemy, attempted murder, corruption and fraud.

Meanwhile, police in Lahore arrested 30 PTI workers, including former football star Shumaila Sattar, on Sunday for trying to meet Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, a police officer said on Monday.

Sattar was a former member of the national women’s football team.