WHO’s decision to elect N Korea to Executive Board sparks global backlash

North Korea won a seat on the executive board of the World Health Organisation (WHO) despite its lack of transparency in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, which may still be raging in the country.

According to WHO statement, North Korea was elected to the Board alongside nine other countries during WHO’s 76th World Health Assembly, which was recently concluded.

This decision has drawn criticism due to the stark contrast between the country’s allocation of resources and the pressing health needs of its population. The move of world health body is being called out by the international media.

“International reports are calling out the WHO for this irresponsible move and questioning it for having lost the plot about health and common sense”, a statement read.

Similarly, the WHO is also facing criticism for another move, which according to media reports is a “tone-deaf diplomatic move by the WHO”.

Its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, met with Russian Deputy Health Minister Oleg Salagay on May 29 to discuss “Russia’s work to advance maternal and child health.”

The head of the WHO lauding Russia for its child-friendly health policies is being termed unethical, considering Russia’s bombing of hospitals and maternity units in Ukraine.

At the same time, it pushed its campaign on World No Tobacco Day on May 31 and hailed the war-ravaged Ukraine for its ban on flavored vaping liquids, clearly undermining the gravity of the crisis in the country.