WHO says 114 people killed in last week’s drone strikes in Sudan

Cairo: The head of the World Health Organisation said on Monday that the death toll from drone strikes on a kindergarten

and other sites in Sudan’s Kordofan state last week is now at 114 people killed, including 63 children.

The first targeted the kindergarten, and the subsequent strikes targeted paramedics as they were transporting the survivors to a hospital.

The death toll was not immediately clear at the time, in part due to communications outages. Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the director of the WHO, said on X that the organisation “deplores these senseless attacks on civilians and health facilities,

and calls again for an end to the violence, and increased access to humanitarian aid, inwcluding health.”

The Sudan Doctors’ Network and Emergency Lawyers, groups that track violence against civilians in Sudan, blamed the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, also known as the RSF, for the strikes.

In a statement Saturday, Emergency Lawyers called the attack “a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians, especially children, and vital civilian infrastructure.”