WHO members agree on draft ‘pandemic treaty’

London: Five years after COVID-19 triggered national lockdowns, economic uncertainty and killed millions, the World Health Organisation’s member countries agreed on a draft “pandemic treaty” that sets guidelines for how the international community might confront the next global health crisis.

After the world’s largely disastrous response to the coronavirus, countries tasked the WHO with overseeing a pandemic treaty in 2021; negotiations concluded early Wednesday on an agreement expected to be adopted next month at the UN health agency’s.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus heralded it as a historic moment, saying countries have proven that “in our divided world, nations can still work together to find common ground and a shared response”.

Following US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the country from the WHO in January, American officials were barred from participating in the talks and are not expected to sign the treaty.

During COVID-19, it was largely American research and development that produced the most effective vaccines and medicines. Weeks after Trump’s decision, Argentina’s President Javier Milei also exited the WHO, citing “profound differences” with the UN agency.

Rachael Crockett, of the advocacy group Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative, described the draft pandemic treaty as “a product of compromise”. She said it contained strong provisions, but only if countries chose to

implement them.