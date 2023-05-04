WHO fires scientist who led Covid search over sex misconduct

Geneva: The World Health Organisation says it has fired the scientist who led a high-profile delegation from the UN health agency to China two years ago to jointly look into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, citing sexual misconduct.

Peter Ben Embarek, who led the WHO side of a joint team with scientists in China, was dismissed last year, the health agency said.

WHO says it has stepped up efforts to root out sexual abuse, exploitation and harassment in recent months after a string of cases and incidents were reported in the press.

“Peter Ben Embarek was dismissed following findings of sexual misconduct against him and corresponding disciplinary process,” said spokeswoman Marcia Poole said in an email.

“The findings concern allegations relating to 2015 and 2017 that were first received by the WHO investigations team in 2018.”

She said other allegations could not be fully investigated as the “victim(s) did not wish to engage with the investigation process.”

Ben Embarek did not immediately respond to a call or text message to his mobile phone on Thursday. The news was first reported by The Financial Times.

Ben Embarek led an international team picked by WHO that travelled to China in early 2021.