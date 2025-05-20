WHO adopts ‘historic’ Pandemic Agreement to strengthen global health preparedness

Geneva: In a move to bolster global collaboration and ensure a stronger and more equitable response to future pandemics, the World Health Organisation member states on Tuesday unanimously adopted the world’s first Pandemic Agreement, marking the culmination of over three years of negotiations initiated in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Governments adopted the WHO Pandemic Agreement in a plenary session of the World Health Assembly, the global health organisation’s peak decision-making body.

The adoption followed Monday’s approval of the Agreement by vote (124 in favour, 0 objections, 11 abstentions) in Committee by member state delegations, the WHO said. “The world is safer today thanks to the leadership, collaboration and commitment of our Member States to adopt the historic WHO Pandemic Agreement,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“The Agreement is a victory for public health, science and multilateral action. It will ensure we, collectively, can better protect the world from future pandemic threats. It is also a recognition by the international community that our citizens, societies and economies must not be left vulnerable to again suffer losses like those endured during COVID-19,” he said.