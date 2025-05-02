White House will unveil Trump’s 2026 budget

Washington: The White House is planning on Friday to unveil President Donald Trump’s 2026 budget, a sweeping framework that is expected to propose steep reductions, if not a wholesale zeroing out, of various federal programmes as part of his administration’s priorities.

Budgets do not become law but serve as a touchstone for the upcoming fiscal year debates. Often considered a statement of values, this first budget since Trump’s return to the White House carries the added weight of defining the Republican president’s second-term pursuits, alongside his party in Congress.

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget, headed by Russell Vought, a chief architect of Project 2025, confirmed Friday’s planned release. It is expected to be the so-called “skinny” version of topline numbers, with more details to come. “Details soon,” Vought said during a Cabinet meeting this week at the White House.