Where religion and art meet: Huge Hindu temple to open in SA by 2027

Johannesburg: Blending the landscapes, art and heritage of Africa and India in its design, the sprawling BAPS Hindu temple, the largest in the southern hemisphere, will open its doors by 2027 with work on the first phase almost over.

Envisaged as a place of religion and a hub of culture and dialogue, the BAPS Hindu Mandir and Cultural Complex temple is also testament to the resilience of the South African Indian community, which has overcome the adversities of indentured labour and apartheid.

Built over 37,000 square metres in Johannesburg’s Northriding locality, it includes a traditional Hindu temple as well as a cultural complex spread across 32,000 square meters. The temple is expected to boost tourism as well as the local economy once it is fully open.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a globally renowned socio-spiritual organisation, turned its focus to South Africa after a similar complex in Abu Dhabi that opened in February last year.

“In Abu Dhabi we have taken much inspiration from the local culture and its history. Similarly, the rich vibrancy, the tapestry of African art and culture will be side by side with the rich heritage of Hinduism and Indian culture which Indian migrants have brought here,” BAPS South Africa spokesperson Hemang Desai said.

“It will also be a great tourist attraction in Johannesburg to stimulate the local economy. Actually we were ready to go with the construction much before but with the onset of Covid work was put on hold,” said Desai.

The dedication ceremony of the cultural complex was held last month and now the focus is on the second phase -- the traditional temple. The complex is envisioned as a hub for multicultural exchange, interreligious dialogue, and the community and humanitarian initiatives spearheaded by BAPS in South Africa.

“It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji who unveiled the plans for this temple on his last visit to South Africa. He already knows about it and we would be very proud and happy to host him when the opportunity arises. Given that G20 is going to be hosted by South Africa (November 22 -23, 2025), we hope Modi ji will be here again,” Desai said.

According to BAPS officials, the temple reflects the South African Indian community’s enduring contributions to South Africa and their confidence in its future as a home for generations to come The project integrates thousands of tonnes of steel and concrete, while prioritizing water efficiency, solar readiness, and environmental conservation through the planting of over 500 trees. BAPS South Africa was established in 1974 in the midst of the apartheid era by a small group of about 30 individuals. Since then, the community has grown to include hundreds of devotees across seven temples and eight community centres. Agencies