Western officials warn Ukraine over weapons procurement dispute

Kyiv: Western officials have warned Ukraine that an escalating rift between the defence minister and procurement chief may jeopardise trust in the country and urged the government to resolve the situation quickly so as not to disrupt weapons supplies.

The conflict began last week when the Defence Procurement Agency’s board unanimously voted to extend director Maryna Bezrukova’s contract for another year. However, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov overruled the decision, refusing to renew her contract. He accused her of poor performance and failing to deliver weapons and ammunition to front-line troops.

The decision provoked an outcry from lawmakers and anti-corruption watchdogs who said the minister’s move was illegal because Bezrukova had her contract extended by the agency’s supervisory board in January. They also came to Bezrukova’s defence, saying she has been instrumental in creating greater transparency and reforms within the DPA, which has long faced corruption allegations.

Under Ukrainian law, Umerov’s decision to go ahead with her dismissal is illegal. The incident comes at a politically sensitive time for Ukraine as the country’s leadership is eagerly watching the Trump administration’s next moves.