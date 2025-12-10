West Africa in state of emergency

Abuja: Coups and attempted coups in West Africa, as well as escalating security challenges across its member states, have left the region in a state of emergency, a regional official said on Tuesday.

Omar Touray, president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, said there has been a “growing erosion of electoral inclusivity across multiple states”.

Touray told the bloc’s mediation and security council on Tuesday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, that despite efforts to strengthen constitutional principles, member states are still witnessing actions that undermine them.

“Events of the last few weeks have shown the imperative of serious introspection on the future of our democracy and the urgent need to invest in the security of our community,” Touray said. “Faced with this situation, Excellencies, it is safe to declare that our community is in a state of emergency.”