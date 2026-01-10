We’ll shoot first: Denmark warns US amid Greenland dispute

Copenhagen: Soldiers would take up the fight immediately and open fire without awaiting orders

from their commanders if anyone were to invade Danish territory, Denmark’s Defence Ministry has said as the US weighs military action to take Greenland.

The 1952 directive, one from the Cold War-era, explicitly states that troops must shoot first without

waiting for commands in case a foreign force

threatened a Danish territory, the ministry told local newspaper Berlingske.

It was created when Nazi Germany attacked Denmark in April 1940, leading to a partial collapse of communications in the Scandinavian

country, and has remained in place till date.

The Joint Arctic Command, Denmark’s military authority in Greenland, is the body that would ultimately evaluate what can be considered as an attack on the island.

The clarification comes as US President Donald Trump keeps his eyes fixated on Greenland, which is overseen by Denmark, and has repeatedly threatened to take control of the autonomous land by force if needed.

The 79-year-old has claimed that the Arctic territory is vital to the US national security due to the presence of Russian and Chinese ships.

Trump also told the New York Times that he must possess all of Greenland

instead of only signing a treaty.

“I think that ownership gives you a thing that you can’t do with, you’re

talking about a lease or a treaty. Ownership gives you things and elements that you can’t get from just signing a document,” he told the newspaper.

America is a member of a 1951 treaty that allows it broad rights to set up

military posts in Greenland with the consent of the territory and Denmark.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned this week that any military attempt at taking Greenland would mark the end of Nato.

“If the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops,” she told Danish broadcaster TV2.