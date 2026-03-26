‘We allowed India to pass through Hormuz’: Iran says 5 ‘friendly’ nations get safe passage

Tehran: As the conflict in West Asia continues to escalate, Iran has announced that it will not impose restrictions on vessels belonging to five "friendly" countries, including India, allowing them to pass through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz even as access remains limited for others. Along with India, ships from Russia, China, Pakistan and Iraq have been granted safe passage through the key maritime chokepoint despite the ongoing conflict in the region. In an interview with Iranian state television, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that the Strait of Hormuz has not been completely shut and that certain countries with which Iran maintains friendly relations have been exempted from restrictions. "There is no reason to allow the enemy to pass through the strait. We have permitted certain countries that we consider friendly to pass through; we allowed China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan to transit," Araghchi was quoted as saying by Iran’s official news agency.

At the same time, he indicated that vessels linked to countries seen as adversaries or those involved in the ongoing conflict would not be allowed passage. He said ships from the United States, Israel and certain Gulf nations playing a role in the current crisis would not be given clearance to transit through the strait. Araghchi also expressed satisfaction over Iran’s control over the vital waterway, stating that the country has demonstrated its authority in the region after decades. He noted that when Iran initially announced a partial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, many observers had dismissed it as a bluff. However, he said that subsequent developments have underscored Iran’s capability to enforce its position and assert control over one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes.