Warnings sparked as heat wave bakes south Europe

Rome: Italian health officials intensified heat warnings Monday as southern Europe began a brutally hot week with temperatures expected to top 40 Celsius or 104 Fahrenheit on a continent already sizzling under the sun and overburdened by tourists.

The health ministry urged regions to beef up house-call services so older people don’t have to go out if they need medical care and to set up dedicated heat stations at hospitals to treat emergency cases. The ministry also issued 10 recommendations to protect elderly people, the sick and pets from the heat, urging people to stay indoors during the hottest hours.