War has to end: Trump’s message after meeting Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

Davos: US President Donald Trump met with presidents, prime ministers and top diplomats from more than a dozen countries Thursday to tout his international “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The list of attendees, according to a forum schedule, is heavy on the Middle East and South America. But it remains short on major US allies from Europe, and the full membership list still isn’t clear.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an address to world leaders after holding talks with Trump at Davos on ending the war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy called his meeting with Trump “productive and substantive.”

Europe is breathing a sigh of relief Thursday following Trump’s dramatic reversal over Greenland the day before in Davos, where he scrapped the tariffs that he threatened to impose on eight European nations to press for US control over Greenland.

Zelenskyy has announced two days of trilateral meetings between the US, Ukraine and Russia in the Emirates starting Friday. The trilateral meetings will follow the American negotiating team’s visit to Moscow the day before.

“Russians have to be ready for compromises because, you know, everybody has to be ready, not only Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said, “and this is important for us.”

Zelenskyy has delivered strong words criticizing European leaders on the continent’s security.

“Just last year, here in Davos, I ended my speech with the words: Europe needs to know how to defend itself. A year has passed. And nothing has changed. We are still in a situation where I must say the same words again,” he said in a speech at Davos.

He added that Europe needs to “act now,” referencing the film “Groundhog Day.”

The war in Ukraine approaches the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Zelenskyy said documents for a deal to end the war in Ukraine are “nearly, nearly ready.”

Some of the documents seek security guarantees, while others cover economic plans for the future of Ukraine. Zelenskyy has called his meeting with Trump “productive and substantive” in a post Thursday on social media.