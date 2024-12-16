Wanted to keep fighting but Russians evacuated me: Assad

Damascus: Ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad says he had no plans to leave the country after the fall of Damascus a

week ago but the Russian military evacuated him after their base in western Syria came under attack.

The comments are the first by Assad since he was overthrown by insurgent groups.

Assad said in a statement on his Facebook

page that he left Damascus on the morning of Dec 8, hours after insurgents stormed the capital.

He said he left in coordination with Russian allies to the Russian base in the coastal province of Latakia, where he planned to keep fighting.

Assad said that after the Russian base came under attack by drones, the Russians decided to move him on the night of Dec 8 to Russia.

“I did not leave the country as part of a plan as it was reported earlier,” Assad said.

“At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge nor was such proposal made by any individual or party,” Assad said in the English text of his statement.

“The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught.”