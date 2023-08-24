Wagner chief, who rebelled against Putin, presumed dead after Russia plane crash

A business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, Russian emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, officials said, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was on board.

Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company.

Russia's civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said Prigozhin was on the passenger list. However, it was not immediately clear if he had boarded the flight. Russia’s state news agency Tass cited emergency officials as saying that

the plane carried three pilots and seven passengers. The authorities

said they were investigating the crash, which occurred in the Tver

region more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Moscow.