VP Vance says prepared for top job if ‘terrible tragedy’ strikes

Washington: US Vice President JD Vance has said that he is ready to lead the country if “God forbid” there is a “terrible tragedy”, as he hoped that President Donald Trump would serve his full term.

In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, Vance dismissed ongoing speculation about the health of Trump, the oldest president ever to take the oath of office.

The 41-year-old said that he has got a lot of “good on-the-job training” in the last 200 days of being in office and stressed that Trump is in “incredibly good health”.

“Yes, terrible tragedies happen, but I feel very confident the President of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of a better on-the-job training than what I’ve got over the last 200 days,” he said.

His comments come amid growing concern among Democrats over Trump’s health and age. The president has dismissed such concerns, insisting he remains energetic and vigorous.

Trump, who turned 79 in June this year, became the oldest US President to be sworn into office on inauguration day in January this year at 78.

Former President Joe Biden was also 78 when he was sworn in as President in 2021, but Biden was five months and six days younger than Trump on his inauguration in January 2021.