Voted 51-49, Kash Patel new FBI director, vows to ‘rebuild’ trust

New York: New FBI director Kash Patel has vowed to “rebuild” trust in the bureau as he becomes the first Indian-American to lead the country’s premier law enforcement agency after being confirmed by the US Senate.

The Republican-led Senate narrowly voted to confirm 44-year-old Patel on Thursday. The Senate voted 51 to 49 to confirm Patel. Two Republicans, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, voted against his confirmation.

The nomination faced intense scrutiny from Democrats on Capitol Hill who have warned that Patel is poised to use the position to seek retribution against Donald Trump’s perceived political enemies.

In his confirmation hearings, Patel also denied keeping a list of “deep state” enemies, while playing down controversial past remarks he had made such as referring to law enforcement officials who investigated Trump as “criminal gangsters”.

After his confirmation, Patel posted on X,” I am honoured to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support.” “The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicisation of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today. My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI,” he said.

He also warned that the agency would hunt down those who seek to harm Americans.

He was the 18th Cabinet official approved by lawmakers since Trump was inaugurated a month ago.

Patel takes the helm of an FBI in flux after the justice department forced out some of its top officials.