Volcano in Iceland erupts again, 4th time in 3 months

Grindavik: A volcano in Iceland erupted on Saturday evening for the fourth time in three months, sending orange jets of lava into the night sky.

Iceland’s Meteorological Office said the eruption opened a fissure in the earth about 3 kilometers (almost 2 miles) long between Stora-Skogfell and Hagafell mountains on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The Met Office had warned for weeks that magma semi-molten rock was accumulating under the ground, making an eruption likely.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Blue Lagoon thermal spa, one of Iceland’s top tourist attractions, when the eruption began, national broadcaster RUV said.