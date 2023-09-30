Visit to China successful: Nepal PM Prachanda

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Saturday said his just concluded visit to China has strengthened the atmosphere of trust between Kathmandu and

Beijing and further deepened the historic relations

existing between the two neighbours.

Speaking to reporters at the Tribhuvan International Airport soon after arriving from China, Prachanda said his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang, contributed to taking Nepal-China relations

to a new height.

“During the high-level meetings, the Chinese president and Prime Minister have given assurance that the past agreements reached between Nepal and China will be gradually implemented.

The Chinese authorities have also agreed to resume operations of all the trading points between

Nepal and China that were shut down due to the outbreak of Corona pandemic,” the prime minister said.