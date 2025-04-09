Virginia mass shooting kills 3

Spotsylvania County: Four people were charged on Wednesday in connection with a shooting that killed three people and wounded three others in Virginia, authorities said.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that all four suspects — two 16-year-olds, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old — were charged with malicious wounding and felony firearm use.

Three of the suspects were arrested Wednesday morning. The fourth, who was in the hospital with a gunshot wound, would be incarcerated upon his release. Police said earlier that there was no longer a threat to public safety. The three injured were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds, police said. Information on conditions were not available.