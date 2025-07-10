An Israeli man in his 20s was killed during an attack at an Israeli supermarket in a settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday afternoon, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency rescue services.

Magen David Adom said two people attacked Israeli shoppers with knives, before security guards on site shot them.

Earlier Thursday, a 55-year-old Palestinian man was killed in the West Bank, as per Palestinian Health Ministry. The Israeli military said the man was shot after stabbing a soldier in the village of Rumana.

The war in Gaza has sparked a surge of violence in the West Bank, with the Israeli military carrying out large-scale operations targeting militants who have killed hundreds of Palestinians and displaced tens of thousands.