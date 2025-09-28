Vietnam braces for Typhoon Bualoi impact

Hanoi: Vietnam evacuated thousands of people from central and northern provinces Sunday as Typhoon Bualoi raced toward the country faster than expected with landfall forecast later in the day.

Bualoi had left at least 20 people dead in the central Philippines since Friday, mostly from drownings and falling trees, and knocked out power in several towns and cities, officials said. The storm forced about 23,000 families to evacuate to more than 1,400 emergency shelters.

The typhoon was expected to bring winds of up to 133 kph (83 mph), storm surges of more than a metre (3.2 feet) and heavy rains that could trigger flash floods and landslides.

Vietnam’s weather agency said Bualoi was about 200 kilometres (124 miles) east of central Vietnam early Sunday and moving northwest. It was expected to make landfall between Quang Tri and Nghe An provinces.

Authorities grounded fishing boats in northern and central regions and ordered evacuations. State media reported Da Nang planned to relocate more than 210,000 people, while Hue prepared to move more than 32,000 coastal residents to safer ground.

The Civil Aviation Authority said operations were suspended at four coastal airports, including Danang International Airport, with several flights rescheduled.

Heavy rains have drenched central provinces since Saturday night. In Hue, floods swamped low-lying streets, storms ripped off roofs and at least one person was reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters. In neighbouring Quang Tri province, a fishing boat sank and another was stranded while seeking shelter. Eight people have been rescued in the efforts underway. Agencies