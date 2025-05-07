‘Victory Day signifies extraordinary sacrifices made in the fight against fascism’

As Russia prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, the nation is gearing up for the grand Victory Day parade in Moscow. Consul General of the Russian Federation in Kolkata, Maxim Kozlov, reflects on the horrors of war and shares what Victory Day means not only for Russia but for the world.

Why is May 9 observed as Victory Day in Russia and what makes it so significant?

The most horrific and blood-soaked conflict in human history, the Second World War — eternally remembered in the hearts of the Russian people as the ‘Great Patriotic War’ — claimed the lives of over 60 million people across the world. On May 9, 2025, we will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s glorious historic victory. For the Russian people, this day is not merely a public holiday … it stands as a significant symbol of the extraordinary sacrifices made in the fight against fascism.

For the Russian people, May 9 holds profound significance—it is a day to honour our fallen heroes, to pay tribute to the veterans, and to reflect on the triumph of liberation. It stands as an enduring lesson to future generations on the true value of peace and freedom.

Given the immense losses suffered by the country during the war, how has this history shaped Russia’s national memory?

Yes, in the Great Patriotic War, an estimated 27 million Soviet citizens lost their lives at the hands of Nazi Germany and its allies. Millions were subjected to the brutal horrors of death camps, forced to abandon their homes, or compelled to labour in German-occupied territories. There was hardly a single family in our country untouched by the shadow of this war. There’s no one in our country who did not feel the pain it left behind.

Our forefathers fought every single day—some bore arms on the frontlines, others dug defensive trenches, while many tended to the wounded in field hospitals. Some joined the partisan forces, and many toiled tirelessly behind the lines. Each one was a warrior in their own right, and every sacrifice brought us closer to ultimate victory.

The war also took a personal toll on you and your family.

Yes, for me, this is a sacred day. It’s a day of prayer and remembrance. I never had the chance to know my grandfathers. As a child, I never felt their affection; in my youth, I never heard their wise words; and as an adult, I never had the opportunity to care for them. My paternal grandfather, Anatoly Ivanovich, an officer in the Soviet Border Guard, was martyred on the very first day of the Nazi invasion, June 22, 1941. My maternal grandfather, Fyodor Denisovich, an infantry soldier, fell in February 1945 during the Battle of Berlin… just months before victory. My family will forever take pride in their sacrifice.

The victory in the Second World War was a shared achievement of all nations within the anti-Hitler coalition. Setting aside their differences, they united against Nazism—a racist ideology that posed a grave threat to the very fabric of human civilization. Today, we remember with deep respect all those brave souls who stood shoulder to shoulder in that fight against darkness.

Russia has always recognised India’s role in the defeat of Nazi Germany. How do you view India’s contribution to this shared history?

We solemnly remember India’s contribution to the defeat of Nazi Germany. In 1941–42, several friendship associations were formed in support of the Soviet Union. Brave Indian soldiers transported critical supplies to the Red Army through Persia and brought in Lend-Lease aid. Over 2.5 million Indian troops took part in the Second World War, and more than 87,000 of them made the ultimate sacrifice.

As Russia prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, what are some of the key events planned for this year’s commemoration?

This year, on May 9, Victory Day will be observed across Russia and around the world. A grand military parade will take place on Red Square, and a wreath will be laid at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The “Immortal Regiment” march—where people walk with portraits of their ancestors who served in the war—has now spread far beyond Russia, embraced in many countries around the globe. Thousands of Russian citizens, members of the diaspora, and people from other nations who honour this legacy of sacrifice will join the march. We will remember the soldiers who died on the battlefield, the prisoners of the concentration camps, and the countless civilians who perished from famine, hardship, and sorrow.

More than 20 heads of state and government are expected to attend this year’s Victory Day Parade in Moscow. Indian PM Narendra Modi has also been invited, and we will be honoured to welcome a high-level Indian delegation. Armed forces from 19 friendly countries will join the parade on Red Square. Commemorative events will also be held across cities in Russia. Today, only around 7,000 veterans of the Great Patriotic War remain alive in Russia—each one will be specially honoured. Those unable to attend due to health reasons will receive personal visits, as a gesture of our heartfelt gratitude.

How is the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Kolkata going to commemorate the Victory Day?

In Kolkata, alongside the Russian community, we will organise exhibitions and cultural programmes. Initiatives such as the ‘Immortal Regiment’ and the ‘Garden of Remembrance’ have become powerful platforms for collective memory. This year’s events will reflect the glory of this historic milestone.

Engaging the younger generation with this history is of utmost importance. We must ensure that they understand the depth of sacrifice made by those who secured our freedom at an unimaginable cost. The victory over Nazism is our shared legacy—one that transcends nations and generations. It is not merely a military triumph but a profound moral stance for humanity, uniting people beyond divisions of nationality, faith, or language.

Do you believe efforts are being made to distort the history of World War II?

Yes, we are witnessing attempts to distort this history. For those who build their politics on falsehoods, the truth is deeply uncomfortable. In response, Russia has submitted a resolution at the United Nations—one that many countries, including India, have supported. This year, two significant resolutions were adopted: one against neo-Nazism and another commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Second World War.

The great victory of 1945 will never fade. No revisionism can erase the truths we have learned. Our duty remains clear: to preserve this sacred memory for future generations. We stand firmly on the side of truth and justice.

Only through our collective efforts can we defend the legacy of the Second World War and resist

the dangers posed by neo-Nazism. On this solemn Victory Day, I

extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all.