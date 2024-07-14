Veteran Nepalese leader Oli returns as PM

Kathmandu: K P Sharma Oli, a wily politician who has wrecked many governments in Nepal in the past and endangered ties with India during his first tenure, has a tough task ahead as the new prime minister amidst frequent political turmoil.

Almost on predictable lines, the Oli-led Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), which is the largest party

in the ruling coalition, withdrew support from the government led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ last week.

Oli, 72, ditched his one-time friend Prachanda to join hands with his foe-turned-friend Sher Bahadur Deuba, leading the largest party in the House of Representatives, the Nepali Congress for the remaining 40 months of Parliament. President Ramchandra Paudel on Sunday appointed CPN-UML Chairman Oli as the Prime Minister of

Nepal.