Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize winner presents her medal to Trump
NEW YORK: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said she presented her Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump, who described it as a “wonderful gesture of mutual respect.”
Machado, who has on previous occasions said that she would give her Nobel prize to Trump, met the American President in the White House Thursday, a closely-watched meeting that came days after the US carried out a military strike in Venezuela and captured its leader Nicolas Maduro.
