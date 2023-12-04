Venezuela votes on claim to Guyana-controlled oil region

Caracas: Venezuelans are voting in a referendum on Sunday to supposedly decide the future of a large swath of neighbouring Guyana that their government claims ownership of, arguing the territory was stolen when a north-south border was drawn more than a century ago. Guyana considers the referendum a step toward annexation, and the vote has its residents on edge. It asks Venezuelans whether they support establishing a state in the disputed territory known as Essequibo, granting citizenship to current and future area residents, and rejecting the jurisdiction of the United Nations’ top court in settling the disagreement between the two South American countries.

“We are solving through constitutional, peaceful and democratic means an imperial dispossession of 150 years,” President Nicolas Maduro said after voting in a military complex in Caracas, the capital.

The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered Venezuela not to take any action that would alter Guyana’s control over Essequibo, but the judges did not specifically ban officials from carrying out Sunday’s five-question referendum.

Guyana had asked the court to order Venezuela to halt parts of the vote. The legal and practical implications of the referendum remain unclear. But in comments explaining Friday’s verdict, international court president Joan E. Donoghue said statements from Venezuela’s government suggest it “is taking steps with a view toward acquiring control over and administering the territory in dispute”.

“Furthermore, Venezuelan military officials announced that Venezuela is taking concrete measures to build an airstrip to serve as a logistical support point for the integral development of the Essequibo,’” she said.

