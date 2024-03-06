Venezuela sets its Presidential polls for July 28

: Venezuela’s highly anticipated presidential election will take place July 28 the birthday of the country’s late fiery leader Hugo Ch vez officials announced Tuesday, plowing ahead with a tight campaign season that deepens doubts over the participation of the opposition’s leading candidate as well as of international observers.

President Nicol s Maduro is widely expected to run for reelection. His government initially negotiated details of the election with a faction of the opposition backed by the United States government, but differences between the sides have grown over the past two months.

The date announced by National Electoral Council President Elvis Amoroso did, however, meet at least one opposition demand.