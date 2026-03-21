Vance to visit Hungary days before Orban’s election challenge

Budapest: US Vice President JD Vance will visit Hungary days before Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is set to face his toughest election challenge in two decades, according to Hungary’s foreign minister.

The nationalist Orbán, who has been in power since 2010 and is looking for his fifth consecutive election victory on April 12, faces an unprecedented challenge from the centre-right Tisza and its leader, Péter Magyar.

Trailing in most polls, Orbán has embarked on a nationwide campaign tour in an effort to shore up support.

Magyar, who has promised to restore Hungary’s democratic institutions that have eroded under Orbán and steer the country back toward its Western allies, has tested what once seemed an unshakable grip on power by the pro-Russian populist.