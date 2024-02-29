USCIS launches new system related to H1-B registrations and petitions

The US immigration agency has announced the launch of a system that will allow multiple people within an organisation, as well as their legal representatives, to collaborate on and prepare H-1B registrations, and H-1B petitions. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in a statement on Wednesday announced the launch of myUSCIS organisational accounts.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The primary purpose of ‘Form I-907’ is to request Premium Processing Service on certain petitions or applications designated as eligible for premium processing. DHS uses the information to grant or deny the immigration benefit one is seeking. The organisational accounts that will allow multiple people within an organisation, as well as their legal representatives, to collaborate on and prepare H-1B registrations, H-1B petitions and any associated Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, USCIS said in a statement on Wednesday. A new organisational account is required to participate in the H-1B Electronic Registration Process starting in March 2024, the USCIS said.

“We are working expeditiously to address any technical issues that may arise for legal representatives whose accounts migrated when they logged into their online account on or after Feb14, including impacts on cases other than H-1B filings,” it said.