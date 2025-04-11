US: Walmart employee kills co-worker

Convington: A Walmart employee shot and killed a co-worker inside a Georgia store and critically wounded a person outside early Friday while the business was closed to the public, authorities said.

After leaving Walmart, the gunman forced his way into a home nearby, where he fatally shot another acquaintance, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“The suspect specifically targeted individuals they knew,” the sheriff’s office said.. Information on conditions were not available.Employees were working inside the Walmart Supercenter in the Covington area when the shooting occurred around 1.30 am, the sheriff’s office said.