US Vice President Vance links Christian identity to American jobs and H1B visas

New York: Vice President J D Vance has asserted that a “true” Christian identity of the USA is not just about protecting the unborn and linked it to American jobs and H1B visas, saying it is wrong for companies to seek “cheaper” options in the third world.

The remarks by Vance are the latest amid an intensifying crackdown by the Trump administration on immigration, both legal and illegal, as well as the H1B visas, used by corporations in the US to hire foreign talent.

“A true Christian politics, it cannot just be about the protection of the unborn or the promotion of the family. As important as those things absolutely are, it must be at the heart of our full understanding of government,” Vance said at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest Sunday.

“Why do we penalise corporations that ship American jobs overseas? Because we believe in the inherent dignity of human work and every person who works a good job in this country. Why have we worked without the help of Congress to restrict H1B visas, for example, because we believe it is wrong for companies to bypass American labour just to go for cheaper options in the third world,” Vance said to applause and cheers from the audience.

Vance also said that “the only thing that is truly served as an anchor of the United States of America is that we have been, and by the grace of God, we always will be, a Christian nation.”agencies