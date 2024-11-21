US vetoes UN resolution seeking ceasefire in Gaza

United Nations: The United States vetoed a UN resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the war in Gaza on Wednesday

because it is not linked to an immediate release of hostages taken captive by Hamas in Israel in October 2023.

The UN Security Council voted 14-1 in favour of the resolution sponsored by the 10 elected members on the 15-member council, but it was not adopted because of the US veto.

The resolution that was put to a vote “demands an immediate, unconditional and permanent cease-fire to be respected by all parties, and further reiterates its demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

Unlike the five permanent members – the US, Russia, China, Britain and France – the elected members have no veto power.

The Security Council in June had adopted its first resolution on a cease-fire plan aimed at ending the war between Israel and Hamas.

The US-sponsored resolution welcomed a cease-fire proposal announced by President Joe Bidenthat the United States said Israel had accepted.

It called on the militant Palestinian group Hamas to accept the three-phase plan – but the war goes on.