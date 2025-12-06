US vaccine advisers say not all babies need hepatitis B shot at birth

New York: A federal vaccine advisory committee voted on Friday to end the longstanding recommendation that all US babies get the hepatitis B vaccine on the day they’re born.

A loud chorus of medical and public health leaders decried the actions of the panel, whose current members were all appointed by US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr — a leading anti-vaccine activist before this year becoming the nation’s top health official.

“This is the group that can’t shoot straight,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University vaccine expert who for decades has been involved with ACIP and its workgroups.

The shots are widely considered to be a public health success for preventing thousands of illnesses. But Kennedy’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices decided to recommend the birth dose only for babies whose mothers test positive, and in cases where the mom wasn’t tested.

For other babies, it will be up to the parents and their doctors to decide if a birth dose is appropriate.

The committee voted to suggest that when a family decides not to get a birth dose, then the vaccination series should begin when the child is 2 months old.agencies