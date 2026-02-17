US troops arrive in Nigeria to help train its military

Abuja: About 100 US troops plus equipment have arrived in Nigeria to help train soldiers in the West African country, the Nigerian military announced Monday.

The arrival followed a request by the Nigerian government to the US government for help with training, technical support and intelligence-sharing, the military said in a statement. The deployment follows an easing of tensions that had flared between the US and Nigeria when US President Donald Trump issued threats against Nigeria over allegations that the government was not protecting its Christian citizens.