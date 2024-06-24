US top court to take up state bans on gender-affirming care for minors

Washington: The Supreme Court on Monday jumped into the fight over transgender rights, agreeing to hear an appeal from the Biden administration seeking to block state bans on gender-affirming care.

The justices’ action comes as Republican-led states have enacted a variety of restrictions on health care for transgender people, school sports participation, bathroom usage and drag shows. The administration and states have extended protections for transgender people, including a new federal regulation that seeks to protect transgender students.

The case before the HC involves a law in Tennessee that restrict puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender minors. The federal appeals court in Cincinnati allowed laws in Tennessee & Kentucky to take effect after they had been blocked by lower courts.