US seizes second vessel off Venezuela’s coast

Washington: US forces on Saturday stopped a vessel off the coast of Venezuela for the second time in less than two weeks as President Donald Trump continues to ramp up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The move, which was confirmed by two US officials familiar with matter, comes days after Trump announced a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers coming in and out of the South American country and follows the December 10 seizure by American forces of an oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast.

The officials were not authorized to discuss publicly the ongoing military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity. The action was described as a “consented boarding,” with the tanker stopping voluntarily and allowwing US forces to board it, one official said.

The Pentagon and White House officials did not immediately respond to a requests for comment.

Trump earlier this month announced that Coast Guard had seized an oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea and vowed that the US would carry out a blockade of Venezuela. It all comes as Trump has ratcheted up his rhetoric toward Maduro and warned that the longtime Venezuelan leader’s days in power are numbered.

Trump this week demanded that Venezuela return assets that it seized from US oil companies years ago.