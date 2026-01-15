US seizes in Caribbean Sea another oil tanker

Washington: US forces in the Caribbean Sea have seized another sanctioned oil tanker the Trump administration says has ties to Venezuela, coming as part of a broader US effort to take control of the South American country’s oil.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote Thursday on social media, “Motor Tanker

Veronica had previously passed through Venezuelan waters, and was operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean.”

A social media post from US Southern Command on the capture said that Marines and sailors launched from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to make

the capture.