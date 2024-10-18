US sanctions two Indians for alleged ties to Houthi network transporting Iranian oil

Washington: The US has sanctioned 18 companies and individuals, including two Indians, for their alleged ties to a Houthi network transporting Iranian oil, revenue from which enables Houthi attacks on Israel and disrupting shipping in the Red Sea region. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the companies, including the captains of vessels transporting illicit oil, for their ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force-backed Houthi financial official Sa’id al-Jamal and his network, a press release said on Thursday.

The 18 companies sanctioned include Marshall Islands-registered Changtai Shipping and Motionavigations Limited and UAE-based Indo Gulf Ship Management.

The two Indians sanctioned are linked to the Indo Gulf Ship Management, according to the Treasury Department.

The release said that UAE and India-based Indian national Rahul Rattanlal Warikoo acts as the managing director of Indo Gulf Ship Management.

He has also served in management roles for US-designated companies Safe Seas Ship Management and Aurum Ship Management, which have been implicated in Iranian oil shipments for Iran’s Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics and the al-Jamal network.

Dipankar Mohan Keot, a Hong Kong & India-based Indian national, serves as technical manager of Indo Gulf Ship Management.