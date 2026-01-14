US revokes over 100,000 visas in 2025, including 8,000 student permits

New York/Washington: The Trump administration has revoked over 100,000 visas, including of about 8,000 students, in 2025, setting what it said was a new record as part of its immigration policy to protect the US from foreign nationals posing a risk to public safety or national security.

“We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe,” the State Department said in a social media post on Monday.

“The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas, including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas for individuals who had encounters with US law enforcement for criminal activity,” it said. Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the State Department Tommy Pigott said the Trump administration has no higher priority than protecting American citizens and upholding American sovereignty.

“In less than one year, the State Department revoked over 100,000 visas from foreign nationals, marking a new record and more than a 150% increase in revocations since 2024,” Pigott said in a statement to PTI.

He added that the State Department revoked visas from thousands of foreign nationals charged or convicted with crimes, including assault, theft, and driving under the influence. The State Department’s recently-launched Continuous Vetting Centre works to ensure that all foreign nationals on American soil comply with our laws — and that the visas of those who pose a threat to American citizens are swiftly revoked. “The Trump administration will continue to put America first and protect our nation from foreign nationals who pose a risk to public safety or national security,” Pigott said.

Under the Continuous Vetting program, the State Department has said that it will continue to conduct an evaluation of all visa holders in the country - 55 million foreign nationals - and check their records for any criminal activity such as driving under the influence, assault or theft while they are in the US.

A report in Fox News said that more than 100,000 visas were revoked by the Trump administration in 2025, which is more than twice of the revocations in President Joe Biden’s final year in office in 2024, when the State Department revoked 40,000 visas.