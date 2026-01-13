US revokes over 100,000 visas in 2025, including 8,000 student permits

New York/Washington: The US has revoked over 100,000 visas, including of around 8,000 students, in 2025 as part of its widespread efforts to crackdown on immigration citing criminal activity. "We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe,” the State Department said in a social media post on Monday. “The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas, including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas for individuals who had encounters with US law enforcement for criminal activity," it said. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that in less than one year, the Trump administration has revoked over 100,000 visas. “That includes revoked visas from thousands of foreign nationals charged or convicted with crimes, including assault, theft, and driving under the influence,” he said.

According to a Fox News report, the number of visas revoked in 2025 is more than double the 40,000 visas cancelled in 2024, the final year of former president Joe Biden’s administration. The report said that while a majority of the revocations in 2025 were for business and tourist travellers who overstayed their visas, 8,000 students and 2,500 individuals on specialised visas had their document revoked due to criminal encounters with law enforcement. “Among specialised workers, half of the revocations were based on drunken driving arrests, 30% for assault, battery or confinement charges, and the remaining 20% were revoked for theft, child abuse, substance abuse and distribution, and fraud and embezzlement charges,” it said. The report said nearly 500 students had their visas revoked for possession and distribution of drugs while hundreds of foreign workers lost their visas because they were believed to be "abusing children”. It quoted Pigott as saying that the administration would continue its "aggressive" enforcement posture through its new "continuous vetting centre". "The Trump administration will continue to put America first and protect our nation from foreign nationals who pose a risk to public safety or national security," he said. The Trump administration has intensified crackdown on immigration, both illegal and legal, and tightened rules for individuals seeking to enter the US for work or study. From December 15, the State Department also began enhanced screening of H-1B and dependent H-4 visa applicants, including checks of social media profiles. Several H-1B visa interviews scheduled across India have since been postponed, leaving many applicants who travelled for visa stamping stranded for months. The State Department has repeatedly underscored that a US visa is a privilege, not a right, and said it uses all available information during screening and vetting to identify applicants who may pose a threat to national security or public safety.