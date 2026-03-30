US reopens embassy in Venezuela

Washington: The United States has formally reopened its embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, after the restoration of full diplomatic relations with the South American country following the Trump administration’s ouster of then-President Nicolas Maduro in early January.

The State Department announced on Monday that it had resumed normal operations at the embassy in Caracas — which had been in need of significant repair, including remediation from mould — after a seven-year closure that began during President Donald Trump’s first term. A small team of US diplomats, based in neighbouring Colombia, has been working in Caracas for more than a month, but the embassy itself has not yet been reopened.