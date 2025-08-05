US pursuing ‘neocolonial’ policy to maintain hegemony: Russia

Moscow: Russia on Monday accused the US administration of pursuing a “neocolonial” policy against Global South nations to maintain Washington’s hegemony, and expressed its willingness to boost cooperation with these countries to form a “truly multilateral” and equal world order.

The comments by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova came days after US President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping new tariffs on dozens of countries.

Calling sanctions and restrictions a “regrettable reality” of today’s historical stage that affects the entire world, Zakharova said that the US cannot come to terms with the “loss of hegemony in the emerging world order.”

She accused Washington of continuing to “pursue a neocolonial policy in an attempt to maintain its position, using politicised levers of economic pressure against those who refuse to follow in its wake in the international arena.” Zakharova called it a “direct encroachment” on the national sovereignty of nations and an “attempt to interfere in their internal affairs”.