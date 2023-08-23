US Prez Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10

US President Joe Biden will travel to India from September 7 to 10 to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit during which he will discuss with other leaders a range of global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, the White House announced on Tuesday.

The G20 world leaders’ summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The summit is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in India. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia.

“President Biden and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including on the clean energy transition and combatting climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of Putin’s war in Ukraine,” White House Press

Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“Increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges,” she said in a statement.

While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026, Jean-Pierre added.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Biden’s talks with leaders on the sidelines of the summit will focus on climate change, Russia’s war in Ukraine and other global challenges.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.