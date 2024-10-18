US polls: Harris will campaign with Obamas later this month in Georgia and Michigan

Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris will make her first campaign appearances with Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, two of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party, at get-out-the-vote events this month in Georgia and Michigan.

Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, is set to appear with Obama in Georgia on October 24 and with Mrs. Obama in Michigan on October 26, according to a Harris campaign senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss events before they are officially announced.

The official did not disclose the cities where Harris will join the Obamas. The former president recently campaigned for Harris in Pittsburgh and has appearances scheduled Friday and Saturday in Arizona and Nevada, respectively, and next week in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Early voting opens statewide in Michigan on October 26, and Harris and the former first lady will encourage supporters to cast their ballots as soon as possible, the official said.