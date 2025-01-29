US pauses foreign assistance to Pak for re-evaluation

ISLAMABAD: The US has temporarily suspended foreign assistance to Pakistan for re-evaluation following an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, according to a media report

on Tuesday.

This move has instantly stopped a number of important United States Agency For International Development (USAID) projects in Pakistan, including the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), which is the flagship programme to promote cultural heritage preservation and protection, the Geo News reported.

The US has paused foreign assistance to Pakistan for re-evaluation under Trump’s executive order, affecting projects in energy, health, agriculture, climate, and democracy

sectors.

Five energy-related projects and four economic growth projects have been halted. The total value of the affected projects is unknown. agencies