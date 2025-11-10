US officials in Israel to press truce forward

Deir al-Balah: Israel on Monday returned the remains of 15 Palestinians to Gaza in the latest step forward for a US-brokered ceasefire, as a top White House envoy met with Israeli leaders to discuss the next stages of the fragile agreement.

Israel returned the bodies after Palestinian militants released the remains of a hostage Sunday. With the latest exchange, only four bodies of hostages remained in Gaza.

As the first stage of the agreement reached its waning days, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, according to a photo released by the premier’s office.

The last ceasefire agreement in January 2025 fizzled after the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, with Israel launching a wave of airstrikes over Gaza.

At the time, mediators were unable to bring Hamas and Israel to the table to negotiate troop withdrawal and future governance of the strip.

They face a similar challenge now, as the next stage of the agreement calls for the implementation of a governing body for Gaza and the deployment of an international stabilisation force.