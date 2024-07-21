US: Newly-wed Indian-origin man shot dead

Washington: A 29-year-old newly wedded Indian-origin man was shot dead in front of his wife in a suspected road rage incident in the US state of Indiana, police and media reports said.

The incident happened when Gavin Dasaur was on his way home with his Mexican wife.

Indianapolis Police Department (IMPD) Officer Amanda Hibschman said officers responded to a report of a person shot just after 8 pm on Tuesday last week at an intersection on Indy city’s southeast side. Arriving officers said they found a man on the ground in the middle of the road suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man’s wife identified the shooting victim.

“I held him as he bled out and I was waiting for the ambulance,” the victim’s widow, Viviana ZaMora said.