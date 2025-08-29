US mulling 4-year stay for students in bid to limit visas

New York/Washington: The Trump administration is proposing to limit the duration of visas for foreign students and media personnel in the US.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a press release on Wednesday said that if finalised, the proposed rule would limit the length of time certain visa holders — including foreign students — are allowed to stay in the United States.

Since 1978, foreign students (F visa holders) have been admitted into the US for an unspecified period known as “duration of status”.

Unlike other visas issued, those with a “duration of status” designation are allowed to remain in the US for an indefinite amount of time without further screening and vetting, the DHS said.

The Trump administration said that foreign students have taken advantage of the “US generosity” and have become “forever” students, perpetually enrolled in higher education courses to remain in the country.

“For too long, past administrations have allowed foreign students and other visa holders to remain in the US virtually indefinitely, posing safety risks, costing untold amounts of taxpayer dollars, and disadvantaging US citizens,” a DHS spokesperson said.

“This new proposed rule would end that abuse once and for all by limiting the amount of time certain visa holders are allowed to remain in the US,” the spokesperson added.

Foreign media representatives would be eligible for an extension period of up to 240 days, but no longer than the length of the temporary activity or assignment.

Under President Trump’s proposed rule, the federal government would set the authorised admission and extension periods for foreign students and exchange visitors up to the duration of the programme they are participating in, not to exceed a four-year period.