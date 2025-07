Damascus: A raid by US-led forces

in northwestern Syria on Friday killed a senior leader in the Islamic State militant group, the US military said Friday.

The US Central Command said in a statement that it had killed IS leader Dhiya Zawba Muslih al-Hardan and his

two adult sons, who were also affiliated with the group, early Friday in a raid in the town of al-Bab, in Syria’s Aleppo province.